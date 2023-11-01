Home » 1.7 million used employee assessment without an application
This year, more than 1.7 million citizens automatically received back overpaid wage tax thanks to the employee assessment without applying. As the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday, credits amounting to over 810 million euros were paid out automatically, i.e. an average of 467 euros per taxpayer. This means that an average of 70 euros more were refunded compared to the previous year.

The Ministry of Finance spoke of record values ​​in a press release. Since 2017, employee assessment has been automatic under certain conditions. According to the Ministry of Finance, the amounts paid out increase year after year: while it was around 500 million euros in 2021, the value was 737 million euros in 2022 and over 810 million euros for 2023.

