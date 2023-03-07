Coding

Monday 06 March 2023

Most people probably know that GitHub Codespaces is a mature, cloud-based IDE. However, a new article on GitHub shows you some features that you may not have known about.

10 features of GitHub Codespaces that not everyone knows

Generate AI images: With GitHub Codespaces you can Stable Diffusion to use. Stable Diffusion, like DALL-E or Midjourney, is one of many machine learning models. Because the process for this is very computationally intensive and not everyone has a powerful GPU, you can also generate AI images via GitHub Codespaces.

Manage GitHub Codespaces via CLI: The GitHub CLI lets you create codespaces, list your total codespaces, delete codespaces, rename, and more, among other things.

The GitHub CLI lets you create codespaces, list your total codespaces, delete codespaces, rename, and more, among other things. More functions: Pair programming with colleagues, pair programming with an AI, self-paced coding workshops using CodeTour, learn frameworks quickly & efficiently, save environment variables, automate the onboarding process for developers, conduct technical interviews, support from many editors .

If you want to learn how exactly you can use all these features, please read the detailed article on the GitHub Blog.

