Monday 06 March 2023
Most people probably know that GitHub Codespaces is a mature, cloud-based IDE. However, a new article on GitHub shows you some features that you may not have known about.
10 features of GitHub Codespaces that not everyone knows
- Generate AI images: With GitHub Codespaces you can Stable Diffusion to use. Stable Diffusion, like DALL-E or Midjourney, is one of many machine learning models. Because the process for this is very computationally intensive and not everyone has a powerful GPU, you can also generate AI images via GitHub Codespaces.
- Manage GitHub Codespaces via CLI: The GitHub CLI lets you create codespaces, list your total codespaces, delete codespaces, rename, and more, among other things.
- More functions: Pair programming with colleagues, pair programming with an AI, self-paced coding workshops using CodeTour, learn frameworks quickly & efficiently, save environment variables, automate the onboarding process for developers, conduct technical interviews, support from many editors .
If you want to learn how exactly you can use all these features, please read the detailed article on the GitHub Blog.