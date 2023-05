With this algorithm, which eliminates the possibility of having a heart attack in more than twice as many patients as existing methods, it is planned to prevent the intensity of the emergency services. The new study, led by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, shows the risk of heart attack in more than double the number of patients with 99.6 percent accuracy when compared with current testing methods. The current gold standard for heart attack diagnosis is the blood protein troponin. […]

