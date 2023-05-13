Home » St.Gallen quantum start-up wins customers in the aerospace and chemical industries
Business

by admin
In 2019 Markus Pflitsch founded Terra Quantum. With its hybrid approach, the St.Gallen-based company is already making quantum technology accessible to companies from various sectors. Together with the armaments and aerospace company Thales, she has developed a system based on quantum software to better control satellites.

The research satellite Eureca. More than 3000 satellites orbit the earth today.

Image: PPR/Verkehrshaus Schweiz

A satellite belonging to the European armaments, aerospace and aerospace company Thales orbited the earth in less than two hours. On their way, the built-in cameras should take as many and as precise pictures as possible of certain sections of the earth, for example for weather observation or cartography. Not so easy, after all, the satellite should carry out as many image orders as possible and the angle of the satellite to the earth has to be adjusted for each photo – all while the satellite is orbiting the earth at breakneck speed.

