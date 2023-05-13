Home » Two US military vehicles with ammunition collide on the A72 near Chemnitz
Two US military vehicles with ammunition collide on the A72 near Chemnitz

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, two US Army ammunition vehicles were involved in an accident on the A72 near Chemnitz. As the police in Chemnitz announced, the accident occurred in the direction of Leipzig near the Rottluff junction. The first ammunition transporter had to slow down because a motorist wanted to drive onto the autobahn there. The driver of the transporter driving behind, which was also loaded with ammunition, apparently saw this too late and drove up.

According to the police, the first van was pushed onto the car that had just driven onto the motorway as a result of the impact. Nobody got hurt. However, the civilian vehicle suffered property damage of 8,000 euros. The damage to the military vehicles is unknown. The load from the first military vehicle had to be transferred to a replacement vehicle. There is a construction site near the scene of the accident, which means that the lane is narrowed and there is frequent slow-moving traffic.

