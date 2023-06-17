“1,000 days of the university library” – a good reason to celebrate | TUCcurrent

TUC current

events

On June 28, 2023 – i.e. 1,000 days after moving into the “Alte Aktienspinnerei” – the University Library of Chemnitz University of Technology will celebrate this round number together with neighbors and invite all employees and students of the TUC as well as the general public

After the university library of Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) “quietly moved in” to its new building due to the pandemic and the opening on October 1, 2020, the big festival will follow on June 28, 2023 – exactly 1,000 days later. The university library is taking its 1,000-day anniversary at its new location in the “Alte Aktienspinnerei” as an opportunity to invite not only the members and relatives of the TUC, but all citizens of Chemnitz and beyond. The celebration is supported by its new neighbors: The Chemnitz Art Collections and the “Weltecho” art and culture center are also contributing programmes. Partners from nearby Brühl take care of the physical well-being and participate with offers for children.

From 2 p.m., a wide-ranging program awaits visitors in and around the library building, from time travel and books to take away to an exhibition, an “interactive magic book” and “rare treasures from the university library” to a wheel of fortune and a library quiz where there are prizes to be won. In addition, guided tours through the new library building are offered every hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. From 5 p.m. the Stadtkapelle Stollberg and from 7 p.m. the band “Solche” will provide the musical accompaniment.

However, the range of events is not limited to the university library building. The neighboring Chemnitz art collections are also involved. Those who wish can take part in a rally between the university library and the art collections from 2 p.m. In the art collections, for example, you can puzzle pictures, emboss your own works of art and create something new from old wallpaper remnants. Here, too, there is the opportunity to take part in short guided tours through current exhibitions every hour between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The programs offered by the University Library and the Chemnitz Art Collections are free of charge.

After the end of the event at 9 p.m., those who wish can end the rest of the evening in the “Weltecho” with cool drinks and music from changing DJs and dance into the new day at the “Wednesday Party” from 11 p.m.

The entire program of events is available on the University Library’s “1,000 Days” website (https://www.tu-chemnitz.de/ub/aktuell/1000tage.html) published. It’s constantly updated, so it’s worth checking back every now and then.

Multimedia:





The display of embedded external content of the platform YouTube on the TU Chemnitz website and thus the establishment of a connection to the external server of the provider requires your prior consent. Only when you have given your consent to the provider will your (personal) data be forwarded to the external server operator, which may be located in a third country outside the European Union, and processed there so that the content can be displayed. By confirming the button, you expressly and voluntarily agree that your personal data in the scope described in more detail in the data protection declaration and processed for the purposes described there for embedding the external content on the Chemnitz University of Technology website. The consent can be revoked at any time in whole or separately and without undue disadvantages with effect for the future.

Mario Steinebach

16.06.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.