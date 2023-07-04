10,565 users ran out of water in the Coffee Commune

In the early hours of this Tuesday, serious damage was recorded in the main water supply network that supplies the coffee commune, leaving more than 10,565 users without access to this vital resource. The incident occurred at the roundabout located on the access road to the Industrial Park.

For its part, the company Aguas y Aguas, responsible for supplying the vital liquid in the area, reported that its workers are working to repair the fault and restore service as soon as possible. However, due to the complexity of the damage, it is estimated that the replacement work will last until the early hours of this Wednesday, July 5.

Meanwhile, a contingency plan has been put in place to meet the basic needs of the affected residents; therefore, water will be supplied through alternative means, mainly by tanker trucks, to the neighborhoods of Villa del Café, Boquia, Málaga, Parque Industrial sectors A and B, Mirador de Llano Grande, Comfamiliar and Combia.

On the other hand, the manager of the Aguas y Aguas de Pereira Company, Leandro Jaramillo, assured: “We already have the resources to go out and bid for the general replacement of this network that has affected us so much in recent years, so for today it is asking the community for patience and we hope to finish the repair as soon as possible.”

