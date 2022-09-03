Hunan Aviation Manufacturing Industry Cooperation and Matchmaking Conference Held

Signed 11 cooperation agreement projects with a total investment of 5.22 billion yuan

Yesterday, the 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo special event Hunan Aviation Manufacturing Industry Cooperation Matchmaking Meeting was held, and Vice Governor Chen Fei attended.

At the meeting, 24 enterprises inside and outside the province signed a total of 11 cooperation agreements and projects with a total investment of 5.22 billion yuan, involving the large aircraft industry, the development of multi-purpose light transport aircraft, new aviation materials, airborne systems and other fields.

In recent years, Hunan has attached great importance to the development of the aviation industry, and has become an important national development base for small and medium-sized aero-engines, aircraft take-off and landing system research and development bases, Beidou satellite navigation sources, aerospace supporting and integrated industrial bases, and comprehensive aircraft maintenance and support bases. , an industrial base with outstanding advantages and a good development ecology.

In 2021, there will be nearly 500 aviation-related enterprises and institutions in Hunan Province, with an output value of about 75 billion yuan. They have outstanding advantages in the fields of turboshafts, turboprop engines, aircraft take-off and landing systems, transmission systems, general aircraft and aviation materials. At present, the competitiveness of small and medium-sized aviation engines in Hunan’s aviation industry leads the country, with a domestic market share of more than 90%; light general-purpose aircraft account for more than 70% of the domestic market; aircraft landing gear accounts for more than 70% of the domestic market, and has been equipped with domestic large aircraft C919.

Based on its advantages and characteristics, Hunan will continue to improve the basic capabilities of the aviation manufacturing industry and the modernization level of the industrial chain, deepen and expand the cooperation with key aviation and general aviation enterprises at home and abroad, and accelerate the integration of Hunan’s aviation manufacturing industry with the international advanced level. (Reporter Wang Liang)

