News

by admin
For three months, 146 young people were prepared in the Instruction and Training Battalion No. 8, located in Santa Rosa de Cabal, to serve the citizens with dedication and professionalism; likewise, provide their service to the country and ensure the sovereignty of the Colombian territory.

In a solemn act, presided over by Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas, commander of the Eighth Brigade, these young people swore an oath to the flag and promised to defend the country in the Coffee Region.

“Today as commander of the Eighth Brigade, I feel proud to be here at the pledge of allegiance of my soldiers,” said Carlos Eduardo Vanegas Ávila.

It should be noted that, at the ceremony, the dragoneante Marí Diágama, belonging to the Emberá Chamí indigenous community, from the department of Risaralda, swore the flag, who from a very young age had the dream of wearing the camouflaged uniform; Therefore, his loved ones are proud to see his son as part of the National Army.

Photo: provided by the Eighth Brigade

For his part, Francisco Diágama, the soldier’s father, expressed “I am very happy for my son, because he is now in the Army.”

From now on, the soldiers will play different roles during the time of military service, such as sentinels, soldiers who are guardians of the environment, providing security from the different military bases and supporting the processes of the institution, committed to the safety and well-being of the Colombians.

Photo: provided by the Eighth Brigade
Photo: provided by the Eighth Brigade

Finally, the National Army invites young people from the departments of Risaralda, Quindío and Caldas to join the institution

