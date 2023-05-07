15-year-old motorcycle driver died in an accident when he collided with a truck in Adana

Chicken, Yuregir It occurred on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep (TAG) highway in the district of Istanbul. According to the information receivedYusuf EfeY. (15) collided with a truck on the highway with his motorcycle. By the impact of the collision Yusuf Efe He fell off the motorcycle and was thrown onto the road. Citizens who saw the accident reported the situation to the health and police teams. Medical teams arriving in the area by Yusuf Efe determined to be dead at the scene. After on-scene investigations by Yusuf Efe body for autopsy Adana Forensic Medicine Institute taken to the morgue.

The truck driver, whose name could not be learned, was detained and taken to the police station.

