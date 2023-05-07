Elder Dayan responded to those who criticize him for resembling Martín Elías

Through Twitter, the vallenato singer Elder Dayan Díaz shared a video interpreting a part of the song “Cuatro Paredes”, authored by his father, Diomedes Díaz, a publication that a user took advantage of to question him.

“I’m sorry, but you can tell me a thousand times that you don’t want to look like Martín, and a thousand and one I still think so,” said the Internet user identified as ‘Broko’.

Faced with this, the artist replied that their resemblance is due to the fact that they are brothers and have the same blood. “Old Broco. If I look alike it is because he is my brother, he is my blood and my genes. Why don’t you look at the fake imitator out there and comment on something?”, said the vallenato artist.

Regarding the false imitator that Elder Dayan mentioned, the Internet user replied: “I have not seen it, if it does not have a blow, I still do not criticize you but my friends say that you do not sing like Martín and it seems to me.”

“My brother, just the comment is already critical; but hey, let’s go ahead. From Rafael Santos here the colors of voices are similar among all my brothers. Regarding the Martin impersonator, look him up, he is very popular!” Elder Dayan wrote.

In addition to the last name, it is true that all the children of Diomedes Díaz who decided to follow in his footsteps in music gesticulate and have a voice color similar to ‘Cacique de La Junta’. From Rafael Santos, Elder Dayan, Martín Elías, Diomedes de Jesús, all confirm their genes in each presentation.