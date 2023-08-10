15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games Kick Off in Ordos with Spectacular Opening Ceremony

The 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games commenced on August 8 with a grand opening ceremony in Ordos. The event kicked off with the music of “Singing the Motherland” as each delegation entered one by one, showcasing distinctive stopover performances that connected into a colorful picture scroll.

The Games boast an impressive referee team consisting of 2,579 referees, including 78 international referees and 344 national referees. With their rich experience in judging major events, they are committed to upholding fairness and strict implementation of rules and regulations to ensure the smooth running of all competitions.

Hohhot, the capital city, sent a total of 1,772 athletes to participate in 49 events, achieving commendable results in both mass and competitive sports. Baotou City, known as the “Prairie Steel City” and “The World‘s Rare Earth Capital”, also showcased its sports prowess with 1,250 athletes participating in the Games. Hulun Buir City, rich in ice and snow resources, aimed to promote the development of ice and snow sports and the sports industry. They sent 1,026 athletes to compete. The Xing’an League, with its picturesque Xing’an Mountains, had 450 athletes participating in various events. Tongliao City, known for its enthusiastic and inclusive spirit, sent 1,235 athletes to compete. Chifeng City, dubbed “Jade Run Red Mountain” and “Dragon Soars Chifeng”, sent 1,069 athletes to participate in the Games. The Xilin Gol League, through implementing the national fitness strategy, sent 931 athletes to compete in 31 major events. Ulanqab City, a step away from Beijing, showcased its growing sports prowess by sending 941 athletes to participate. Bayannaoer City, with its agricultural and livestock products renowned worldwide, sent 934 athletes to compete in 34 events. Wuhai City, famously known as the “Pearl of the Yellow River”, sent 667 athletes to participate. The Alxa League, located in the westernmost part of Inner Mongolia, eagerly sent 95 athletes to demonstrate their high-spirited spirit. The Inner Mongolia Sports Vocational College, the only sports college in the autonomous region, sent 135 athletes to compete. Lastly, Ordos City, with the largest number of athletes and the most comprehensive events, sent a total of 1,718 athletes to compete in 44 major events.

The Games have arrived as scheduled, with warm hospitality from Ordos City. The event is poised to ignite the dreams of youth and compose a happy picture of national fitness. With responsible planning and belief in victory, Ordos aims to write a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization. The Games are expected to be a platform for athletes to fight bravely and achieve great results.

The news article was planned by Dai Hong, produced by Zhang Min and Li Zhongfeng, and edited by Zhang Li. The sources of information include Xinhua News Agency, International Online, Nuan News, and Inner Mongolia Daily.

