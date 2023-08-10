Hazard’s last chance

10/08/2023 and las 16:30 CEST

The Belgian footballer is no team after his link to Real Madrid

He is evaluating some proposals for his return to the pitch

the future of Eden Hazard It is at a point where not even the most optimistic would dare to get excited. After his failure at Real Madridthe Belgian is looking for a new destination where he can get his career back on track and not be forced to throw in the towel.

According to information from ‘AS’, the player has captured the interest of several teams in exotic destinations, none of them top-level in Europe. It’s about the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Brazila low profile where the former Chelsea player still has the option of competing.

The American league, which after the signing of Leo Messi wants to establish itself as a competitive league with new additions, is a feasible path for Hazard. The Vancouver Whitecaps They are one of the teams most interested in having him.

In Brazilhe Botafogo he would have expressed a strong interest in him, while in Saudi Arabia the specific team that wants him has not yet been revealed but he would have several doors open. It would not be the first ‘expired crack’ to join the project.

