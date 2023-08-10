Home » Army dismantled two guerrilla camps in the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón
News

Army dismantled two guerrilla camps in the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón

by admin
Army dismantled two guerrilla camps in the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón

Authorities in Arauca achieved in the last hours the dismantling of two camps of the Farc dissidents, Structure 10 of the Martín Villa front; Likewise, they destroyed several improvised explosive devices that were in these sectors.

According to the Army, the complexes were located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Rondón, and were used to plan and launch terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force of the department of Arauca.

In addition, the military source confirmed that it was able to establish that these places had been abandoned by these criminals due to the constant pressure that has been exerted on them. In the same way, the presumed members of Structure 10 would have planned the installation of three antipersonnel mines using conspicuous elements as decoy with the intention of attacking military personnel in the area.

It is noteworthy that, during the first seven months of 2023, the National Army has managed to locate and destroy 612 antipersonnel mines and/or explosive devices belonging to these armed groups in a controlled manner.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

See also  "Freedom and Change" calls on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to renew the armistice and abide by it

You may also like

15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games Kick Off...

Faked death: the police are looking for this...

Hawk and Snake Duel Results in Chaos for...

Income tax waiver in the event of factual...

Thibaut Courtois tore his cruciate ligament and is...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, August 10,...

Wels wants to tighten rules for e-scooters

National Fitness into the Community: An Initiative Blossoms...

The father of the former rector of BUÜ...

What are the prices at Diego Sáenz’s restaurant?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy