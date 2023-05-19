1,761 grams of gold worth more than one crore rupees seized from the possession of a passenger arriving from Dubai at Hyderabad Airport.

From the possession of a passenger arriving from Dubai at Hyderabad Airport

Worth more than one crore rupees 1,761 Gram gold confiscated, passenger arrested

Hyderabad: 18. May (Sahar News.com)

Hyderabad K Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA# (Shamsabad Airport) Due to the vigilance of the officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, a series of seizures of gold worth crores of rupees and other prohibited items smuggled from foreign countries, especially Dubai, in secret. It was stopped.

But today May 18 In the morning, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department have seized gold worth more than one crore rupees from the possession of a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. This passenger is said to be from Kerala.

According to the information of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport today May 18 the morning of 8 o’clock Emeritus Emirates# Flight no EK-526 Based on suspicion of suspicious movement of a male passenger resident of Kerala arriving Hyderabad from Dubai, Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad intercepted and searched the passenger.

On searching the passenger, the gold in paste form was found hidden in a separate sheet which was stuck around the waist of the trousers. 1,761 Grams of pure gold seized.

According to officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the total value of the seized gold is One Crore 10 Lakh 6 Thousand 250 rupees Later this passenger customs act 1962 He was arrested with the seized gold under s. Further investigations are underway.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA# (Shamsabad Airport) after the month of February, this is the biggest operation of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department on May 18. In which gold worth more than one crore rupees has been confiscated from the possession of a passenger.



