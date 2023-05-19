Ministry of Education began technical negotiation tables with a committee of spokespersons from Arauca – news

The Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, and the Governor (e) of Arauca, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, resumed the ‘Table for consultation and dialogue for life’ in the city of Bogotá.

In the conferences they fulfilled the commitments to advance in agreements that allow to face the problems of the Department in educational matters.

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the Colombian Federation of Educators will continue on the list of requests of the Teachers, in addition strategic issues raised at the negotiating table are discussed.

On the first day of consultation, progress was made on agreements related to the E Food Program.

The table was attended by delegates from the National Coexistence System of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ombudsman’s Office; the directors of the Financing Fund for Educational Infrastructure-FFIE and the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding-UAPA; the departmental Secretary of Education, Marceliano Guerrero, as well as student advisory councils, parents, indigenous leaders and teachers from the region.

Source: Ministry of Education

