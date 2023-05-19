Home » Ministry of Education began technical negotiation tables with a committee of spokespersons from Arauca – news
News

Ministry of Education began technical negotiation tables with a committee of spokespersons from Arauca – news

by admin
Ministry of Education began technical negotiation tables with a committee of spokespersons from Arauca – news

The Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, and the Governor (e) of Arauca, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, resumed the ‘Table for consultation and dialogue for life’ in the city of Bogotá.

In the conferences they fulfilled the commitments to advance in agreements that allow to face the problems of the Department in educational matters.

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the Colombian Federation of Educators will continue on the list of requests of the Teachers, in addition strategic issues raised at the negotiating table are discussed.

On the first day of consultation, progress was made on agreements related to the E Food Program.

The table was attended by delegates from the National Coexistence System of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ombudsman’s Office; the directors of the Financing Fund for Educational Infrastructure-FFIE and the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding-UAPA; the departmental Secretary of Education, Marceliano Guerrero, as well as student advisory councils, parents, indigenous leaders and teachers from the region.

Source: Ministry of Education

See also  Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com

You may also like

China announces immediate opening of group tourists from...

Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and...

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy