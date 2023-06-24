Home » 18-year-old drunk stabs peer, arrested – Lombardy
News

18-year-old drunk stabs peer, arrested – Lombardy

by admin
18-year-old drunk stabs peer, arrested – Lombardy

Street dispute in Cassano d’Adda in the Milanese area

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 24 – An 18-year-old boy was arrested by the carabinieri in Cassano d’Adda (Milan) for the attempted murder of an acquaintance of the same age, who was stabbed at the height of an argument. It happened around 3.30 last night in via Milano, where the soldiers of the Cassano lieutenant intervened following reports of a boy wounded in the abdomen and left cheek. Shortly before their arrival, in fact, the 18-year-old had been attacked by an acquaintance visibly altered by alcohol. The reasons for the discussion have yet to be clarified which, according to witnesses, was due to futile reasons.

The wounded man was rushed to the San Raffaele hospital where he underwent surgery. At the moment he would not be in danger of life. The attacker, found in possession of a switchblade with a 12-centimeter blade, was arrested and accompanied to San Vittore. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Four online courses on Open Government. The new editions of the Participation and Accountability MOOCs are starting

You may also like

The Arma del Genio celebrates its anniversary

More than 35 thousand vehicles entered Bodrum in...

Don’t be afraid of secondhand tech products

Dreaming of corsairs, Livorno and its sea in...

France: Marvin Sénaya returns to Strasbourg RC

In 2022, more than 2.5 million tons of...

Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 24 June...

the CENI announces the display very soon of...

Registration open for the folkloric parade of the...

Li Qiang Meets with French President Emmanuel Macron...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy