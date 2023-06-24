18-year-old drunk stabs peer, arrested – Lombardy

Street dispute in Cassano d’Adda in the Milanese area

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 24 – An 18-year-old boy was arrested by the carabinieri in Cassano d’Adda (Milan) for the attempted murder of an acquaintance of the same age, who was stabbed at the height of an argument. It happened around 3.30 last night in via Milano, where the soldiers of the Cassano lieutenant intervened following reports of a boy wounded in the abdomen and left cheek. Shortly before their arrival, in fact, the 18-year-old had been attacked by an acquaintance visibly altered by alcohol. The reasons for the discussion have yet to be clarified which, according to witnesses, was due to futile reasons.



The wounded man was rushed to the San Raffaele hospital where he underwent surgery. At the moment he would not be in danger of life. The attacker, found in possession of a switchblade with a 12-centimeter blade, was arrested and accompanied to San Vittore. (HANDLE).



