How to recognize a ripe melon in just 10 seconds, no more doubts

Summer brings with it the joy of enjoying juicy melons and to recognize a ripe melon, several aspects must be considered.

These refreshing fruits are perfect for beating the summer heat. A slice of frozen melon is a real panacea during hot days. Rich in vitamins and moisturizers, melons are a healthy and delicious option to cool off and enjoy summer pleasures.

Summer fruit, nutritional values ​​of melon

The melon is a summer fruit which belongs to the family of Cucurbitaceae, the same as watermelon, pumpkin and cucumber. Its scientific name is Cucumber melon and its origin is uncertain between l’Asia e l’Africa. In Italia it was introduced in Christian times and is today much appreciated for its sweet and juicy taste and for its beneficial properties.

There are several varieties of melon, which differ in the shape, color and aroma of the fruit. Among the most common are:

Cantaloupe melon: it has a light skin with a dense network and green meridians and orange pulp. It’s the classic melon that goes with raw ham, but it’s also excellent on its own or in fruit salads.

Netted melon: it has a skin similar to cantaloupe but lighter and a very fragrant orange flesh. It is also called bread or bread melon because it is often eaten with homemade bread.

Smooth melon: it has a smooth light gray skin and a very sweet and tasty orange pulp. It is considered a valuable variety of melon.

Yellow or winter melon: it has a thick yellow skin and white or greenish pulp. It ripens between September and November and is less sweet than the other varieties.

Fruit rich in vitamins: how to recognize a ripe melon

The melon is a fruit low in calories (about 34 kcal per 100 g) but rich in water (about 90%) and nutrients. Among these stand out:

Vitamin A: promotes healthy skin, eyes and mucous membranes;Vitamin C: strengthens the immune system, fights free radicals and promotes the absorption of iron;Potassium: regulates blood pressure, heart rate and body water balance;Fibre: help digestion, intestinal transit and sense of satiety.

Health beneficial properties

This juicy and moisturizing fruit helps maintain water balance and purify the body, contributing to general well-being during the hottest months of the year.

Draining – melon, in addition to being a tasty option for the summer, also offers draining benefits to our body. Thanks to its properties, promotes the elimination of liquids in excess and of toxins accumulated in the body.

Refreshing – With its sweet freshness, it is a real panacea during the summer. This refreshing fruit quenches thirst and relieves exhaustion caused by intense heat. Thanks to the high content of water and nutrients, the melon helps to hydrate and feel refreshed. A slice of crunchy melon is an excellent choice to regenerate and fully enjoy the summer days.

Antioxidant – In addition to being a delicious fruit, it is also a powerful antioxidant. Thanks to its nutrients and vitamins, the melon protects the cells of our body from premature aging caused by free radicals. Consume melon regularly helps maintain cell health and to keep the skin young and radiant. A valuable addition to your summer diet for fight the signs of aging.

diuretic – The melon, in addition to being a summer delight, also offers diuretic benefits to our body. Thanks to its properties, the melon helps prevent the formation of kidney stones and stimulates kidney function. Its high percentage of water and beneficial substances promotes the elimination of toxins through urine, contributing to kidney health. A tasty and healthy fruit for maintain urinary tract health.

To enjoy the benefits of melon is good consume it fresh and at room temperature, possibly within a few days of collection.

How to recognize a ripe melon

But how can we to recognize if a melon is ripe? There’s a simple trick that, surprisingly, many don’t know about but which can greatly improve the quality of the melons we buy. The next time you find yourself in front of a stall of scented melons, try to apply these tips and you will not regret it.

Looking for the perfect melon? This time, leave the smell aside and focus on some fundamental details. We’re often advised to follow the sweet, inviting scent of melon as a sign of maturity, but there are others indicators to watch out for.

However, sometimes this technique may not be reliable enough, as a melon looks like sweet and ripe it may prove disappointing once cut. That is why it is useful to know a simple and little-known trick: the pressure test.

Once you’ve chosen a melon you like by size, there’s a simple trick to follow. Take it with both hands e apply gentle pressure on the side opposite the stalk. If you notice that the skin sags slightly, you have found the perfect melon! If, on the other hand, the peel is hard and does not yield to pressure, the melon may not be ripe yet.

This simple trick is based on the principle that when a melon is ripe, its flesh becomes soft and juicy. So if you put a little pressure on the peel, you should notice a slight sag.

It also indicates that the melon is ready to be enjoyed to its fullest. An easy and reliable way to make sure you choose a ripe and delicious melon.

It is a subtle but precise signal, able to tell you if the melon is ready to be tasted. Once selected the perfect melonyou will be able to appreciate all its sweetness and refresh yourself during the hot days.

With this simple cautionchoosing a ripe melon will no longer be an impossible task.

