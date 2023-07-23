Home » 18S gang hitman will spend the rest of his life behind bars
Carlos Armando Aguilar Ramírez, alias “El Inquieto”, a 18S hitman, was in charge of executing the homicides ordered by the gang in Santiago de María.

This dangerous criminal has a record for aggravated homicide and terrorist organizations.

He was captured in the La Parroquia neighborhood, Santiago de María, Usulután.

For now, he will be prosecuted by illegal groups until the investigations determine how many crimes he is responsible for.

