200 straw bales deleted in Dortmund-Lanstrop – Ruhr area – news

200 straw bales deleted in Dortmund-Lanstrop

Passers-by noticed the fire on Thursday evening and alerted the fire brigade. When they arrived, the pile of straw bales was already engulfed in flames. The emergency services have therefore decided to let the fire burn down in a controlled manner and to protect the adjacent forest.

The Dortmund police assume arson because it was neither dry nor particularly hot. The criminal police secured evidence on site and began the investigation. The fire brigade completed the extinguishing work on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

