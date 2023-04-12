This Wednesday, April 12, the Public Security Cabinet will request that the Legislative Assembly once again extend the emergency regime in order to continue the fight against the gangs.

The constitutional measure has been in force since March 27 of last year and to date has allowed the capture of more than 66,000 gang members, according to statistics from the Security Cabinet.

All previous extensions, as well as their approval, have been possible thanks to the votes of the Nuevas Ideas, GANA, PCN and PDC parties.

For their part, the opposition parties -ARENA, FMLN, VAMOS and Nuestro Tiempo- have denied their votes, alleging violation of human rights against the people captured with the constitutional measure.