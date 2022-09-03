Home News 2022 Jiangmen Food Safety Awareness Week Launched
2022 Jiangmen Food Safety Awareness Week Launched

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) On September 2, the 2022 Food Safety Publicity Week was officially launched. The theme of this event is “Create a New Development of Food Safety and Share a Beautiful New Life”, and a series of activities will be organized from September 2 to 8. City leader Cao Yang attended the launching ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, the city’s food safety sampling inspections and moon cake special sampling inspections from January to August this year were reported, and letters of appointment were issued to representatives of the fourth Jiangmen food safety experts including Wuyi University Party Secretary Zhang Kun, and the “I am Jiangmen Foodstuffs” was launched. “Safety Advocacy” campaign. According to reports, the city will arrange activities at the municipal and departmental theme days respectively. At the municipal level, a series of activities will be carried out, such as the online solicitation activity of “I speak for food safety” and the series of reports of “top leaders talk about food safety”. Municipal Procuratorate, Municipal Development and Reform Bureau, Municipal Market Supervision Bureau and other departments will carry out theme day activities.

Vice Mayor Cao Yang said that all departments at all levels in the city should effectively carry out a series of publicity activities, strive to create a social atmosphere conducive to food safety, co-governance and sharing, closely follow the theme of publicity, and expand publicity channels; To strive for effective publicity; mobilize all parties to participate, strive to achieve co-construction, co-governance and sharing, work together to create a good atmosphere of public opinion, further mobilize the whole society to care, support and participate in food safety work, and make every effort to ensure that the food safety situation in our city continues to be stable and improved. Excellent results welcome the party’s 20th National Congress victory.

