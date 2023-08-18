2023 (China) Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Expo Sets New Record with 493.212 Billion Yuan in Contracted Projects

2023 (China) Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Expo held a signing ceremony for key investment projects

The 2023 (China) Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Expo recently held a signing ceremony for key investment projects, showcasing its success in attracting business and investment. The expo collected an impressive 273 contracted projects, with a total value of 493.212 billion yuan.

The first phase of the Expo plans to invest 147 billion yuan in various industries, including new energy and materials, non-ferrous metals, coal chemical industry, textile and clothing, equipment manufacturing, trade logistics, and cultural tourism, among others. The total amount of contracts signed during the expo is 1.52 times higher than that of the 2021 (China) Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Fair, highlighting its growing popularity and significance.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures such as Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, Erken Tuniyazi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, Zhang Chunlin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and He Zhongyou, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Secretary of the Urumqi Municipal Party Committee.

Among the projects signed during the ceremony were the Boguang Urumqi “Photovoltaic Automation Verification Base” 1GW photovoltaic project, China Lvfa Investment Group Co., Ltd. Shanshan County 4 million kilowatt photovoltaic project, and Xinjiang Geological and Mineral Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. Hetian County Huoshaoyun lead-zinc mine mining project, totaling 55 projects.

The success of the expo can be attributed to the region’s efforts in attracting investments. Throughout the year, various departments in the region organized on-site investment promotion activities, small-team investment promotions, and cloud investment promotions. These efforts have played a significant role in the construction of “eight major industrial clusters” and have achieved positive results in attracting investment to the region.

Representatives from Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture and Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture expressed their commitment to creating a favorable business environment and providing necessary support for enterprises investing and starting businesses in Xinjiang.

Representatives from contracted companies, including China Energy Group Xinjiang Energy Co., Ltd. and Henan Longcheng Group Co., Ltd., also pledged to expand their investments in Xinjiang and contribute to the development of the region’s industries and utilization of its abundant resources.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of chambers of commerce, relevant units and departments of the autonomous region, and responsible comrades from various cities and municipalities.

The 2023 (China) Asia-Europe Commodity Trade Expo has proven to be a successful platform for attracting investments and promoting economic growth in the region. With the signing of numerous key investment projects, Xinjiang is set to become a hub for trade and commerce, opening new opportunities for both domestic and international companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

