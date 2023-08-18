Covid, a new variant “Ba.2.86” identified. What we know – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

The WHO has classified it as a “variant under monitoring” due to the high number of genetic mutations in the Spike protein. At the moment we do not know the effects of this new variant renamed “Pirola”. It has not yet been identified in Italy

A new variant of Sars-CoV-2, called “Ba.2.86” and renamed “Pirola”, has been identified in Israel, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization has classified it as a “variant under monitoring” due to the high number of genetic mutations (more than 30) in the Spike protein, which has put scientists on alert. It is currently unknown whether this new variant causes more severe disease than previous variants.

Currently «Ba.2.86» is not present in Italy or, in any case, it has not yet been identified.

WHO monitoring

The World Health Organization keeps the main mutants of Sars-Cov-2 under observation. Now comes the decision to define «Ba.2.86» as a variant under monitoring. The reasons are explained by the WHO itself: «Currently there are only four known sequences of this variant reported from two countries in the European Region and one in the Americas Region with no known epidemiological links. The potential impact of the Ba.2.86 mutations is not known at the moment, we are in a phase of careful evaluation». The British one would be “the fifth case” reported. Arturo (Xbb.1.16) and Eris (Eg.5) are confirmed as the most widespread variants worldwide.

«No scaremongering but also no underestimation»

In Italy, according to the latest weekly bulletin released on August 18 by the Ministry of Health, which monitors the epidemiological situation from Covid-19 in our country, 5,919 new positive cases were recorded in the week from 10 to 16 August, down 4.4% compared to the previous week (there were 6,190); 56 people died (in the previous week 67 people died). Dr. Francesco Vaia, Director General of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health explains: «In the reference period and compared to the previous week, the number of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection identified and reported in Italy is stably low and slightly decrease; the number of deaths with SARS-CoV-2 infection identified and reported in Italy is slightly decreasing; the number of swabs has decreased by about 20 percent and the positivity rate, while showing a slight increase, continues to remain low. The constant monitoring of the epidemiological trend by the Regions continues» continues Dr. Vaia, who reassures: «The Ministry of Health and the appointed bodies, even in a situation of absolute tranquility, keep the surveillance system unchanged, including the variations. No alarmism but also no underestimation ».

