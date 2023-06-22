2023 Qu Yuan’s Hometown Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Contest Held in Zigui, Hubei

Photo courtesy of the Chinese Poetry Society at the Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Fair

China News Service, Beijing, June 22 (Reporter Ying Ni) The reporter learned from the Chinese Poetry Society on the 22nd that the award ceremony of the 4th “Qu Yuan Cup” Poetry Contest and the 2023 Qu Yuan Hometown Dragon Boat Poetry Conference were held on the evening of the 21st. More than 350 people from In the name of poetry, poets, scholars, guests, poets of Sanlu Sao Tan and Qu Yuan culture lovers from all over the country gathered in Zigui County, Hubei Province, the hometown of Qu Yuan.

The award ceremony of the 4th “Qu Yuan Cup” National Poetry Contest was held that night. Yang Jian, the executive vice president of the Hubei Provincial Speech Artists Association, recited the poem dedicated to Qu Yuan created by the famous poet Jidi Majia in 2016 with a passionate recitation. His poem – “No one can be higher than your head”, which reproduces the sacredness and purity of Qu Yuan’s spirit, opened the prelude to the awards ceremony.

The artist Qu Xianhe recited the first prize work “Ode to Orange” (excerpt) Photo courtesy of the Chinese Poetry Society

Zigui is the hometown of Qu Yuan, the poet ancestor. More than 2,000 years ago, Qu Yuan wrote the first object-chanting poem “Ode to Orange” in the history of Chinese literature in this land. articles, becoming the famous hometown of Chinese navel oranges.

Yang Ke, president of the Chinese Poetry Society, said in his speech that the fate of the Chinese Poetry Society and Zigui began with Qu Zi, from the eternity of Qu Zi and Chuci. Naming the poetry competition with “Qu Yuan Cup” is to hope to pass on the spirit of Qu Zi from generation to generation, so that the true fire of poetry can be spread all over the mountains and rivers.

Mu Ting, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Poetry Society, announced the winners of the fourth “Qu Yuan Cup” poetry competition. Guests presented awards to the winners.

Jiangxi poet Dai Fenghong won the first prize for his poem “Ode to Orange”. Dai Fenghong is a researcher at the History Research Center of Jiangxi Normal University, a member of the Chinese Poetry Society, and a member of the Jiangxi Writers Association. She has been immersed in the art of poetry for many years. He said that this time he specially created a group of poems with the same name as Qu Yuan’s “Ode to Orange” to participate in the competition, which is a concentrated expression of his own poetic aesthetics with the mood of pilgrimage and backtracking to the origin of poetry.

It is understood that the fourth “Qu Yuan Cup” Poetry Contest received the largest number of submissions ever, with more than 20,000 submissions received. The 89-year-old Gao Ying, the lover of Ai Qing, the founding president of the Chinese Poetry Society, also wrote a poem for the competition.

At the scene, Sanlu Saotan awarded plaques to 30 branches, helping to polish the golden name card of the hometown of Chinese poetry. After the awards ceremony, the 2023 Qu Yuan Hometown Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Contest was held. Poets from all over the country and lovers of Qu Yuan’s culture gathered at the Poetry Night to talk freely about their poetry.

The former vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association and the famous poet Jidi Majia (left) presented the award to the first prize winner and Jiangxi poet Dai Fenghong Photo courtesy of the Chinese Poetry Society

The artist Qu Xianhe recited the first prize work “Ode to Orange” (excerpt) in this competition, and Ban Linli, the representative of the award-winning poet, recited the award-winning work “Thirteen Ways of Arriving at the Miluo River” (excerpt). At the scene, foreign students from China Three Gorges University recited the award-winning foreign poet Ma Shiju (Australia)’s poem “Zi, Is Ten Thousand Lives”, members of the Yichang Lyricist Association recited excerpts of modern poems from the award-winning works, and teachers from Zigui County recited the award-winning ancient poems , the Zigui poet representative recited his original “The Doctor’s Thoughts”, and the teachers and students of the Hong Kong Garrison Hope Primary School collectively recited Yang Ke’s poem “Qu Zi, Between Mountains and Rivers”, and everyone “competed” and “recited” on the same stage , showing Qu Zi’s legacy.

It is reported that on June 22, the Sanlu Sao Tan Poetry Club will also enter Lepingli, Qu Yuan Town, the birthplace of Qu Yuan, to reproduce the original, simple and grand atmosphere of “China‘s No. 1 Peasant Poetry Club”. (over)

