2023 Yangzhou Eurasian Digital Economy Expo-Auto Industry Forum: Fuelling the Growth of Yangzhou’s Automobile Industry

The 2023 Yangzhou Eurasian Digital Economy Expo-Auto Industry Forum took place on August 29, with Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Pan Guoqiang attending the opening ceremony and delivering a speech.

During his address, Pan Guoqiang expressed his gratitude to all the guests and individuals from different sectors who have shown support and interest in the development of Yangzhou. He emphasized that the automotive industry is a pivotal sector for the city’s overall growth. With the establishment of four parks, the leading vehicle industry, a complete industrial chain, and accelerated market development, Yangzhou has created a favorable environment for its automotive industry. Pan noted that the city is currently implementing the Sixth Plenary Session’s directives to strengthen leading industries and foster growth, specifically focusing on expanding and fortifying the automobile and parts sector.

The theme of this year’s forum is “International Cooperation in the Automobile Industry, Service Trade, and Cross-border E-Commerce.” Pan welcomed experts to share their insights and engage in fruitful discussions to provide guidance for the high-quality development of the automotive industry. He called on entrepreneurs to innovate and contribute their expertise to the industry’s upgrading and expansion. Additionally, Pan emphasized the importance of the Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone in nurturing main chain enterprises to support the robustness of the automotive industry. He assured attendees that the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government would continue to enhance the business environment and work hand-in-hand with domestic and international entrepreneurs to build Yangzhou’s automotive and parts industry into an advanced manufacturing cluster with substantial influence in the growth triangle and the world.

During the opening ceremony, numerous automotive and parts manufacturing projects, as well as strategic cooperation agreements in foreign trade, cross-border e-commerce, and export strategies, were successfully signed.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Pan Xueyuan, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, deputy mayor, and secretary of the Party Working Committee of Yangzhou Economic Development Zone. Rezabov Isfandi, a representative of Tajikistan’s business guests, also delivered a speech. The event saw the participation of domestic and foreign experts in the automotive and parts industry, industry organizations, and heads of well-known enterprises. (Reporter Zhang Yujing and He Shichun)

