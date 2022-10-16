Home News 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens: Xi Jinping report shortens, proposes ‘Chinese-style modernization’ – BBC News
by admin
image source,AFP via Getty Images

In the report, Xi Jinping also proposed a new formulation of “Chinese-style modernization” and explained it.

At 10:00 a.m. on October 16, the opening ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, reported on behalf of the 19th Central Committee, summarizing the achievements of the past five years and expounding the future line.

Xi Jinping said that in the fight against the new crown epidemic, China “adheres to the supremacy of the people and life, adheres to the dynamic clearing and unswerving”, and “protects the safety and health of the people to the greatest extent.” He also highlighted China‘s achievements in poverty alleviation, defense and diplomacy, and called the fight against corruption “an overwhelming victory”.

In the report, Xi Jinping also proposed a new formulation of “Chinese-style modernization” and explained it.

More than 2,300 delegates and non-party attendees gathered in the Great Hall of the People, where a huge red slogan “Long live the great, glorious and correct Chinese Communist Party” was hung.

