Securities Times Network News , according to CCTV news , on October 12, the Information Office of the Urumqi Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 0 to 21:00 on October 12, 21 new local confirmed cases were added in Urumqi City; 190 new local asymptomatic infections were added, including: 46 cases in Tianshan District, 27 cases in Sayibak District, and 190 new cases in High-tech Zone ( 31 cases in Xincheng District), 37 cases in Shuimogou District, 22 cases in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 27 cases in Midong District. Upon discovery, they were immediately transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation medical observation.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

Download the official APP of “Securities Times” or follow the official WeChat account to keep abreast of stock market dynamics, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.