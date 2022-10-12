Home News 21 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 190 new local asymptomatic infections
21 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 190 new local asymptomatic infections

by admin

Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on October 12, the Information Office of the Urumqi Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 0 to 21:00 on October 12, 21 new local confirmed cases were added in Urumqi City; 190 new local asymptomatic infections were added, including: 46 cases in Tianshan District, 27 cases in Sayibak District, and 190 new cases in High-tech Zone ( 31 cases in Xincheng District), 37 cases in Shuimogou District, 22 cases in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 27 cases in Midong District. Upon discovery, they were immediately transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation medical observation.

