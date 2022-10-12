Home Technology The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou, the app that simulates the voices of VIPs
Technology

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou, the app that simulates the voices of VIPs

by admin
The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou, the app that simulates the voices of VIPs

The Privacy Guarantor has opened an investigation against Fakeyou. The app allows you to play text files using false but realistic voices of well-known personalities, including Italians. Yesterday Italian Tech dedicated an article to this app, after the online publication of an audio in which a voice similar to that of Giorgia Meloni read a text in Italian.

The concerns of the Guarantor – explains a note – “are directed towards the potential risks that could arise from the improper use of a personal data, which is precisely the voice”. The Authority therefore asked The Storyteller Company – Fakeyou “to urgently transmit every possible element useful to clarify the initiative”.

The company must provide the methods of ” construction ” of the voice of famous people, the type of personal data processed, as well as the purposes of the processing of data referring to well-known people and users who use the app.

The company must also indicate the location of the data center that store personal data, both with reference to registered users from Italy and to well-known personalities, and the technical and organizational measures adopted to guarantee a level of security adequate to the risk.

What is Fakeyou

Fakeyou is a platform created in Atlanta. He founded it Brandon Thomas, which has developed the technology behind the service. It allows you to generate audio from a text. The service provides a series of voices are of celebrities, which the user can make say what he wants. There are also some Italians, among the best known, it has been said: Giorgia Meloni, but also Silvio Berlusconi e Gerry Scotti. A next step is also the creation of videos: there are models with famous faces, such as Elon Musk or Donald Trump, to whom the user can make him say what he wants even in video, with consistent lip movement.

See also  Is the valuation of startups changing? A debate

The case

What is Fakeyou, the app to speak with the voice of Meloni and Berlusconi

by Francesco Marino

If you enter the FakeYou site you will find an announcement that offers users a financial contribution of up to $ 150 for the generation of new voices, referring to the official channel on Discord. Taking a tour of the chats, you understand how Fakeyou is destined to become much bigger than he is now. In the Italian channel alone, the conversation is continuous, with tips and advice on how to create data sets for artificial intelligence. In the sights characters of all kinds, from web stars to politicians, up to television presenters.

You may also like

Easily master the overall situation, and upgrade your...

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou,...

Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core Processor Media...

A new experience in the beauty and comic...

1.7 billion invested in startups in the first...

Saints Row November update will bring 200 bug...

Colao wrote what his successor will have to...

New EA app to replace Origin now available...

Colao wrote what his successor will have to...

Blast to make FNCS Invitational 2022 – Fortnite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy