23,000 people left riot-torn areas in Manipur: Army

News

The Indian Army said on Sunday that it has rescued around 23,000 people due to ethnic riots in the northeastern state of Manipur.

At least 54 people have reportedly been killed in the riots, although there was no ‘major incident’ of violence last night.

Riots in Manipur state erupted last week after a protest march by a tribal group.

During the clashes, vehicles and houses were set on fire while the authorities used tear gas.

The Indian Army has deployed thousands of troops in the state bordering Myanmar with orders to shoot on sight ‘in extreme cases’.

Curfew is in force at various places of the state and internet service is down.

The army said on Sunday that no major incident was reported overnight and curfew was relaxed between 7 am and 10 am in Chorachandpur district. This district is one of the most affected areas.

People look at a burnt vehicle during riots in Manipur’s Imphal district on May 4, 2023 (AFP)

The Indian Army said in a statement: ‘The Army has increased surveillance of the area through drones in the last 24 hours and helicopters are flying in the air over the state capital Imphal.

According to the statement of the Indian Army: ‘So far 23 thousand civilians have been saved and transferred to military cantonments.’

According to local media, officials did not give an official death toll, but a total of 54 deaths were reported in hospitals in the state capital Imphal and Chorachandpur.

Tribal groups are unhappy with the prospect of the state’s majority Meiti community being recognized as a minor caste, which would give them special quotas for government jobs and college admissions.

The initiative aims to end inequality and discrimination.

Conflict between ethnic and separatist groups in India’s northeast has been raging for decades.

Separatists want greater autonomy or separation from India. At least 50,000 people have been killed in Manipur since the 1950s.

