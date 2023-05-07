Urban and rural gardens to alleviate hunger

In Pereira, as in the rest of the country, there are people who cannot eat 3 meals a day, that is, they endure hunger. Food safety is a subject that is heard a lot, but few actions are carried out to guarantee it.

In an interview with El Diario, councilor Gustavo Villanueva assured that the building corporation will promote a project to establish urban and rural gardens in the city.

This would allow many people to have access to food, especially vegetables and fruits, and thus reduce the number of people who cannot, due to lack of financial resources, consume the 3 meals a day recommended by the health authorities.

The Corporado mentions that the quality of the soils and the climate of Pereira make it an ideal place to establish home or community gardens, which would not only serve as a pantry for many families, but could also be a source of income in the future.