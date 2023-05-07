Milan, the news on Leao’s injury

Hours of waiting for Milan and Rafa Leao in view of the Champions League Euroderby. The Portuguese stopped after eleven minutes against Lazio. Today the social message: “We’ll be back to surfing soon”. And what the numbers of Pioli’s team say without him AC MILAN-LAZIO 2-0: THE HIGHLIGHTS

“We’ll be back surfing soon.” Leao writes it, who delivers his message to an Instagram story for the Rossoneri fans, anxious about his condition after the exit in just eleven minutes from Milan-Lazio. That shot to score, aiming the man on the left side of the area. The stretch, the grimace, the companions who advise the Portuguese to leave immediately. And so it does. Meanwhile, he posts a story on Instagram: “We’ll go back to surfing”, as his body also recites in the celebrations after the goals. And he adds “soon”. It’s a surf to which, for now and pending the outcome of the exams, AC Milan fans are clinging tightly three days from the Champions eurodery.





Waiting for exams So it’s a day of waiting, of exams. Pioli had already said something about him after the match: “Rafa is serene, maybe he stopped in time. It will be better to wait for tomorrow’s exams (i.e. today, ndr), it doesn’t seem like a very serious thing, but it is also true that we play in four days.”



the word Pioli: “Perhaps Leao stopped in time”

Milan without Leao Thirteen goals and thirteen assists for him, at -1 from the personal record for scoring with Milan, the 14 goals of last season ended as champion of Italy and MVP of the championship. Twenty-six goal participations are instead a record already equaled. But let’s get to the central figure: the games played, and those skipped. The Portuguese has 44 tokens out of Milan’s 46 seasons. He only missed two, both by disqualification. Napoli and Fiorentina in the league, both matches lost 2-1. Ten out of ten, and all as a starter, his appearances in the Champions League. While in the other matches where Milan didn’t start in the starting line-up, they collected one win, four draws and two knockouts. See also Milan, arriva Run For Inclusion – Sport Marketing News

votes The report cards of Milan-Lazio 2-0 Milan clearly surpasses Lazio in the Champions League match and brings them closer in the standings. The best on the pitch are the authors of the goals: Theo Hernandez and Bennacer. Disappoints Sarri’s team, only one sufficiency: Felipe Anderson. Andrea Marinozzi’s report cards NEWS ON LEAO’S ACCIDENT

TAG: