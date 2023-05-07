Home » Al Arabiya: “The Arab League reinstates Syria after 12 years”
Al Arabiya: "The Arab League reinstates Syria after 12 years"

by admin
Al Arabiya: “The Arab League reinstates Syria after 12 years”

The majority of the member countries of the Arab League voted this morning in favor of the reinstatement, “under certain conditions”, of Syria in the inter-Arab assembly. And this more than a decade after his expulsion following the armed violence that broke out in the country in 2011. This was reported by the pan-Arab-Saudi TV al Arabiya which quotes its correspondent at the headquarters of the inter-Arab organization in Cairo, where a new meeting was held today between the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Arab League. The reinstatement would have immediate effect but Damascus would then have to comply with the conditions set.

