24 Cuban Migrants Discovered in Mexican Motel

Mexican authorities made a significant discovery last Thursday when 24 Cuban migrants were found at a motel in the city of Tula. The local police received an emergency call to 911, seeking assistance from the Hidalgo State Security Agency. The call originated from San Isidro Labrador Street in the El Montecillo neighborhood, specifically from the Los Pinos Motel.

Upon arriving at the scene, security forces confirmed the presence of a considerable group of men and women of foreign origin. Consequently, immigration authorities were notified to determine the legal status of these individuals in the country. Agents from the National Migration Institute (INM) subsequently attended the scene and, after conducting evaluations and procedures, resolved to transfer the 24 individuals to their facilities in the city of Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo.

The group consists of 16 men and 8 women, all of whom are of Cuban nationality and had entered Mexico irregularly. To ensure a safe and orderly transfer, two units of the Hidalgo State Security Agency provided an escort to the convoy during its transfer to the INM facilities.

This discovery comes at a time when the Mexican government has initiated the deportation of illegal foreigners in response to the current crisis. Just two weeks ago, 138 Cubans were sent back to the island on a Viva Aerobús charter flight. There are thousands of undocumented Cubans in Mexico, many of whom are awaiting their paperwork in cities like Tapachula, located on the border with Guatemala. Unfortunately, these individuals now face the risk of deportation from the Aztec country.

The issue of migration and irregular entries has been a topic of concern for both Mexico and its neighboring countries. The discovery of the group of Cuban migrants hiding in the motel highlights the ongoing challenges and complexities faced by authorities in managing this situation. The Mexican government will likely continue to address the issue through increased deportations and efforts to secure its borders.

