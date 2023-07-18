Home » 24-hour local public transport strike on Wednesday – News
News

24-hour local public transport strike on Wednesday

24-hour local public transport strike on Wednesday – News

A 24-hour strike of the local public transport service is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 19 July, proclaimed by the Faisa-Cisal, Fast-Confsal, Usb unions and by the Rsu of the metropolitan sector relating to company issues. Buses, buses and the underground will be guaranteed from 6 to 9 and from 12 to 15, the suburban service and the Turin-Airport-Germagnano-Ceres bus service from the start of service at 8 and from 14.30 to 17.30, the railway service sfm1 – Rivarolo-Chieri from 6 to 9 and from 18 to 21.


It will be ensured – explains Gtt – the completion of the departing journeys within the term of the guaranteed service bands.


The strike could also have repercussions on the various services managed by Gtt, with consequent possible inconvenience for customers.

