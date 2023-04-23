25 April: Bonaccini, history cannot be rewritten – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 23 – “April 25 is a celebration that involves all Italians – continues the president – he reminds us of our freedom won with the Resistance, with the participation and courage of those who chose to be on the right side against dictatorship: a page in our history that cannot be changed, that cannot be rewritten: no one can think of questioning the anti-fascist roots of republican Italy and of our Constitution, born from the partisan struggle, the principles and values ​​of democracy , freedom, solidarity”. The president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini says so. “And we must pass on the memory of what happened to our young people, through constant commitment, so that they continue to be proud witnesses of our freedom”, he adds.



“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the generations that preceded us. To the many women and many men who fought to overcome the tragedies caused by fascism, a deadly ally of Nazism. And we must be grateful to our mothers and fathers, to whom redeemed the honor of Italy”, continues the president who will speak on Tuesday in Piazza Nettuno in Bologna where, at 10.15, the flag-raising with military picket of honor is scheduled and the laying of a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen Partisans, together to the mayor of the Metropolitan City, Matteo Lepore, and to the local leaders of the National Partisans Association.



At 2.30 pm the president of the Region will also be in Gattatico (Reggio Emilia) at Casa Cervi to inaugurate the ’25th April at Casa Cervi’ party. Resistance, feminine, plural’. (HANDLE).

