3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were found among the close contacts in Changsha

Infected 1:Li Moumou, female, 57 years old, lives in Building 4, Chaozhilian Community, Qingyuan Street, Tianxin District. She is a close contact of She Moumou, who reported the infection on October 9, and was transferred to isolation as a high-risk group on October 8. Hotel centralized isolation. On October 9, he was initially screened positive in the routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation, and was confirmed to be positive after review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 2:Yi Moumou, male, 50 years old, lives in Building B, Linyuan Community, Yuhuating Street, Yuhua District. He is a close contact of a confirmed case in a foreign city on October 7. On October 9, he was in the middle of the routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation. Screened positive, confirmed positive by review, and diagnosed as asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 3:Chang Moumou, male, 6 years old, has a mother-son relationship with Deng Moumou, who was infected in our city on October 9. On October 9, the nucleic acid test was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

After preliminary investigation, the main activity trajectories of infected persons are as follows:

Infected 1

October 5th

11:00 Training on the 10th floor of New Times International Plaza, Furong Middle Road;

18:00 to the opposite side of New Times International Plaza to have dinner with him and her;

21:30 Take bus No. 115 at Panjiaping Bus Station;

22:30 Get off at the Mulian intersection of Linda Road and walk home without going out again;

October 6th

9:30 Walk to the nearby Wanfujin City Community Nucleic Acid Sampling Site for sampling;

10:00 Walk home;

11:00 Walk to Mulian intersection of Linda Road, take bus No. 115 and get off at Panjiaping bus stop, walk to New Times International Plaza for training;

18:00 Take bus No. 115 at Panjiaping bus station and get off at Mulian intersection of Linda Road and walk home without going out again;

October 7

12:51 Go out of the north gate of Zhilian Community, pass through the southwest gate of Tiantian Shangxiang Community, and walk to the bus stop at Mulian Road, Linda Road;

13:01 Take bus No. 115 and get off at Liziling bus stop in Tianxin District;

13:25 Walk to the Amway Experience Hall on the 1st floor next to Tongfa Hotel;

13:34 Walk to Liziling bus stop and take bus No. 115;

14:01 Get off at San Da Da Dehui intersection and walk to the studio on the 2nd floor of Building A12, Sifangping Trade City;

18:00 Dinner in the studio;

19:00 I took a friend’s private car home and didn’t go out again.

October 8

9:23 Closed-loop transfer to centralized isolation hotel.

Infected 2

October 5th

14:00 Drive from home in Yongan Town, Liuyang City to the 10th Floor of New Times Square, Furong Middle Road, Kaifu District to participate in the training;

20:00 Drive from the 10th floor of New Times Square to your home in Yongan Town, Liuyang City, and did not go out after that;

October 6th

13:00 Self-drive to the 10th floor of New Times Square, Furong Middle Road, to participate in the training;

21:41 Drive to Yongan Toll Station;

22:00 Arrived at home in Yongan Town, Liuyang City and did not go out;

October 7-8

In Yongan Town, Liuyang City.

October 9th

15:30 Self-driving to the nucleic acid testing point of Changsha Central Hospital for sampling;

16:30 Return to Building B, Linyuan Community, without going out again, to the closed-loop transfer.

Infected 3:

October 3–5

Consistent with the trajectory of his mother Deng Moumou (announced).

October 6th

At 20:30, the family will drive through the main entrance of the manor Xinjiabo community, and then get off at the stadium of the shopping mall near Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng;

22:20 Drive home by the family (Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng Building 17), and did not go out after that

October 7

not out at home

October 8

At 8:00, the family will drive to the gate of Decheng School in Changsha City, and have been at the school since then.

The school was notified that he was a close contact and was then transferred to a quarantine hotel.

At present, a comprehensive investigation of the above-mentioned infected person’s activity trajectory and personnel contact is underway. The traced risk personnel have been successively controlled and sampled. The test results are pending, and other risk personnel are under investigation.

If there is an intersection with the above-mentioned trajectory of the infected person, please be sure to report to the local epidemic prevention and control agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with health management such as isolation medical observation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imported imports and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. The general public and returning (returning) seniors are requested to increase their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “health first responsible person”, and take the initiative to fulfill their epidemic prevention obligations.

1. Strictly implement the long-term epidemic prevention requirements.Entrants from other provinces should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, checking upon entry, and 2 inspections within 3 days”, and come to Chang with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and conduct landing nucleic acid testing at the first entry point, and the third day For the nucleic acid test again, before the nucleic acid results are released on the third day, they are not allowed to participate in gathering activities, go to places where people gather, and are not allowed to take public transportation. Cargo drivers and passengers from Xinjiang, Tibet, Ningxia and other places must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “advance reporting, full closed-loop, and strict protection”, and implement the full closed-loop from the entry point to the unloading point. Longer, must take the initiative to accept epidemic prevention management.

2. Take the initiative to protect yourself.In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear medical disposable masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, take the initiative to vaccinate, and scan the “Hunan Site Code” when entering public places.

3. Advocate the general public and reduce cross-city travel,In principle, do not go out of the province, do not go to places with medium and high risk areas or local and local epidemic community transmission.

4. The general public should fulfill their legal obligations,Entering various public places, take the initiative to cooperate with anti-epidemic measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, wearing masks, and nucleic acid negative certificate inspection; all types of gathering places and public places at all levels must strictly perform their main responsibilities, and supervise and promote the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention by personnel entering the venue. measure.

Changsha Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

October 10, 2022