3 people were reviewed and investigated, and 7 typical cases were notified

Source: Website of Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision

From June 5 to June 11, 2023, the website of the Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision released information: 3 people were under review and investigation, and 7 typical cases were notified.

review survey

· He Zhonghai, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Yichun Municipal People’s Congress, accepted disciplinary inspection and supervision investigation

He Zhonghai, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Yichun Municipal People’s Congress, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation.

·He Kaibei, the former second-level researcher of Suiling County, accepts disciplinary review and supervision investigation

He Kaibei, a former second-level investigator in Suiling County, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation.

Sun Lijun, Deputy Director of the Letters and Calls Bureau of Qiqihar City, accepts disciplinary review and supervision investigation

Sun Lijun, deputy director of the Qiqihar City Letters and Calls Bureau, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation.

Typical case report

Daxing’anling notified 2 cases of punishing false accusations and framing

1. The case of Tong XX falsely accusing policeman Wang XX of the Criminal Police Brigade of the Jiagedaqi District Public Security Bureau.

2. Liu Moumou falsely accused Zhang Moumou, director of the Social Insurance Center of the Jiagedaqi District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and Gu Moumou, head of the Insurance and Labor Law Office.

·Hegang notified 5 cases of clarification and rectification of names

1. The Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee clarified and rectified the name of Wang, the deputy magistrate of Suibin County who received false reports.

2. The Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Committee clarified and rectified the name of Liu Moumou, the former deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Justice who received false reports.

3. Luobei County Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee clarified and rectified the name of Liu Moumou, deputy director of Luobei County Forestry and Grassland Bureau who received false reports.

4. The Commission for Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision of Gongnong District clarified and rectified the name of Ji Moumou, a senior staff member of the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Gongnong District who received false reports.

5. The Nanshan Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee clarified and rectified the name of Yu Moumou, a member of the Nanshan Veterans Affairs Bureau who received false reports.