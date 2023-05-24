3 underage sexual assaulters, executed on the same day… Chinese court “great damage to society”

(Getty Image Bank)

Three men who repeatedly raped minors were executed on the same day in China.

According to China‘s state-run news agency Xinhua on the 24th, the previous day, each intermediate people’s court in Hubei, Shandong, and Henan provinces executed three sexual assault offenders with the approval of the Supreme People’s Court.

According to the court, they all met elementary school students or middle school girls through internet chatting and committed such crimes. In particular, one of them lured the victim, sexually assaulted her, and repeatedly brainwashed her and subjected her to psychological abuse.

The judge sentenced all three to death, saying, “The crime is extremely heinous and the damage it has caused to society is very great.”

Regarding this, an official from the Supreme People’s Court said, “The court has consistently adhered to strict punishment in accordance with the law for offenders who sexually assault minors.” said.

Local media also commented that “along with the court’s determination to strictly punish the crime of sexual assault of minors, it reminded parents, teachers, and society of the need to protect minors from illegal acts.”

It is also said that this ruling raised the awareness of minors to protect themselves and reminded them that parents, schools, and society must protect minors from illegal acts.

In addition, he added that the management and supervision of online platforms should be strengthened so that young people can grow up in a healthy environment.