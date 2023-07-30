30 years have passed since the assassination of the political leader

A day like today, 30 years agowas assassinated in his native Curumaní the leader Christian Moreno Pallares, who at that time aspired to reach the Congress of the Republic. His example of life constitutes a legacy of undeniable significance.

Many young people may not remember Cristian Moreno Pallaresthat leader conservative who promoted the union flags of the south of caesar in what was called the Regional Integration Movement – ​​MIRwhich is still giving people something to talk about in the department’s politics.

Born in Curumanigraduated from high school in the mythical Santa Marta Celedon High School and with engineering studies at the INNCA University of Bogota, which he did not consolidate due to his premature interest in electoral activity, which he advanced from the beginning of the 70s with Jota Emilio Valderrama, Tigrillo Noriega and other well-known conservatives.

managed to be deputy of the department with the support of Alfonso Campo Soto. Together with one of his best friends, the politician and diplomat Aníbal José ‘El Ñego’ Arizaerupted with great emotion in the politics of that time.

Cristian Moreno Pallares

Cristian Moreno Pallares

THE OPPONENT

in the convulsed 70’s and 80’s did not hesitate to embrace the ideas of the Conservative partyshowing a humanist spirit and an outstanding progressive profile that earned the admiration of people from other political backgrounds.

He proposed ideas for the rescue of the colombian countryside and he was a staunch critic of then-President Cesar Gaviria, to whom he attributed the crisis that this sector would suffer due to the hasty and disorderly economic opening of the early 1990s.

in the fledglings mining issues that would soon flood the department in resources from the royalties by mining exploitation, wanted to anticipate and managed the creation of the Association of Mining Municipalities of the center of Cesar, asominerosin which he linked his municipality curumani by the evidence of an iron-magnetite deposit in that population.

HONORS IN HIS LAND

On his way through the Curumaní municipal mayor’s office, his achievements were evident when organizing the incipient public administration of the municipality; systematize it and start the optimization and expansion of the aqueduct and sewage system; effective presence in the entire corregimiento and village area with the construction of schools with their respective endowments; and a point of high cultural value such as the festival of vallenato composerswhen at that time they were relegated and had not acquired the importance they enjoy today.

It was through his tireless leadership that the hospital local of the municipality and one of the most beautiful educational institutions of one of the largest corregimientos proudly bear the name of the immolated leader.

Christian Moreno Pallares was assassinated at the age of 42, in the prime of his youth and creative spirit. It is hard to understand how in such a short time he achieved a lot, being one of the most opted candidates for the Chamber when the ELN bullets took his life, that fateful Friday, July 30, 1993.

AN EXAMPLE

Undoubtedly his greatest political work was the creation of the remembered MIRbut even more, the mystique in making a fraternal policy, with great ideas for the development of the region, based on a leadership that left great disciples such as Rodrigo Ríos, Néstor Quiroz, Miguel Durán, Efrén Moreno, Wilson Rincón, Licinio Beleño and his own sons Cristian Hernando Moreno and Christian José Moreno Villamizar, who followed in his footsteps.

The example of life Moreno Pallares must inspire this new generation of politicians, characterized mostly by the absence of serious proposals, common sense in the exercise of public affairs, empathy for their concitizens and lack of administrative morality.

Above all, It should teach us that we can always achieve the goals we set for ourselves. and that the humble beginnings in which a human being is born or raised are not decisive for limit the immensity of your dreams or the discipline to achieve them.

Peace in the tomb of this illustrious son of Caesar!

By Cristian Moreno Panesso

