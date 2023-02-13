On a fantastic first drive of 75 yards, the quarterback, with astonishing poise, clearly found receiver DeVonta Smith and knew how to alternate him with Philadelphia’s running game.

Hurts he finished off his excellent performance by signing the first touchdown for the Eagles (7-0).

The Chiefs did not charge for the hit.

Mahomes, recovered from his ankle problems – he signed an 8-yard carry on his first ‘drive’ -, connected from the beginning with his favorite partner, Travis Kelce.

The Latino runner Isiah Pacheco also appeared but the tie came with the specialty of the Chiefs’ house: a pass from Mahomes and a reception from Kelce (7-7).

Although the defenses slowly recovered, this vibrant first quarter reserved a final surprise when the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker hit the post with a 42-yard field goal.