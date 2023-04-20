4 of the 11 members of “Los Lobos” captured on Tuesday were released





The release of 4 of the 11 presumed members of the criminal gang “Los Lobos”captured on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in an armed confrontation between the criminals and the Police in Yaguachi, caused rejection in the institution, which expressed its annoyance in a statement issued on the night of Wednesday, April 19.

In the letter, the Police asked the Justice authorities for the backing and support of the work carried out by the uniformed officers.

The release was given around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 by the Yaguchi Judicial Unit.

backup request

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, joined the rejection and expressed his annoyance. “One more time the actions of the Police It’s not endorsed by certain judges. Our police officers risk their lives in each operation. We demand that the Justice System be on the side of good citizens and the safety of all Ecuadorians,” he commented on his Twitter account.

Once again the action of @PoliciaEcuador It is NOT endorsed by certain judges. Our police officers risk their lives in each operation. We demand that the Justice System be on the side of good citizens and the safety of all Ecuadorians. https://t.co/VY9raQSREa — Juan Zapata (@CapiZapataEC) April 20, 2023

capture context

In the “Firmness 71” operation, the Police raided 4 properties in the Yaguachi canton, arrested 11 people, seized 7 firearms (2 rifles, 3 pistols, 2 revolvers) and controlled substances.