4 people captured in flagrante delicto for damage to the environment

In the village of Las Vueltas in the municipality of Hobo, Huila, the Ninth Brigade of the National Army through the Cacique Pigoanza Infantry Battalion in a coordinated action with the Directorate of Carabineros and Environmental Protection of the National Police, as well as with the Air Command of Combat No. 4 of the Air Force and with the support of the Alto Magdalena Regional Corporation, CAM, managed to capture four people in flagrante delicto who, using motorized pumps, carry out the illegal extraction of alluvial gold.

The operation, which was carried out through a search procedure, was concentrated on the banks of the Zapayo ravine, which was being intervened in its protection round, affecting the soil, subsoil, forest and water resources. Likewise, it was possible to immediately suspend the environmental impacts due to the illegal activities that generated negative impacts on the natural resources of the people of Huila.

In the place, four motor pumps were seized, material valued at $14,000,000, elements used for the extraction of the mineral. According to the investigative work, a production of 1,500 grams per month is estimated, which would be equivalent to $430,000,000 pesos per month, $5,160,000,000 per year, received from the sale of the mineral.

The four people captured in flagrante delicto for illegal exploitation of a mining deposit, damage to natural resources, environmental contamination due to illegal exploitation of a mining deposit and affectation of a water source, were left at the disposal of the competent authority.

The Ninth Brigade will continue to work together with the other security agencies and environmental authorities, to counteract all water resource contamination practices and ensure the protection of life.