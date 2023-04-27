The Salvadoran trade deficit reached 2,149.5 million in the first quarter of the year

The trade balance of El Salvador closed the first quarter of 2023 with a deficit of more than 2,149.5 million dollars, 7.7% less than that registered in the same period of 2022, according to information issued by the Central Bank. of Reserve (BCR).

The data from the financial institution indicate that the trade deficit between January and March of the current year was lower by 178.1 million dollars, compared to the 2,327.6 million registered in 2022.

Exports of Salvadoran goods and services reached 1,789.2 million dollars, while imports totaled 3,938.7 million in the first 3 months of the year.

In 2020, El Salvador’s trade deficit in the first quarter was 1,284.9 million and 1,646 in 2021.

The BCR forecasts that the Salvadoran economy will grow between 2% and 3% in 2023, due to the “dynamism of domestic demand”, while growth in 2022 stood at 2.6%.