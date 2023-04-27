Home » The Salvadoran trade deficit reached 2,149.5 million in the first quarter of the year
News

The Salvadoran trade deficit reached 2,149.5 million in the first quarter of the year

by admin
The Salvadoran trade deficit reached 2,149.5 million in the first quarter of the year

The trade balance of El Salvador closed the first quarter of 2023 with a deficit of more than 2,149.5 million dollars, 7.7% less than that registered in the same period of 2022, according to information issued by the Central Bank. of Reserve (BCR).

The data from the financial institution indicate that the trade deficit between January and March of the current year was lower by 178.1 million dollars, compared to the 2,327.6 million registered in 2022.

Exports of Salvadoran goods and services reached 1,789.2 million dollars, while imports totaled 3,938.7 million in the first 3 months of the year.

In 2020, El Salvador’s trade deficit in the first quarter was 1,284.9 million and 1,646 in 2021.

The BCR forecasts that the Salvadoran economy will grow between 2% and 3% in 2023, due to the “dynamism of domestic demand”, while growth in 2022 stood at 2.6%.

See also  Rome, shooting in a bar in Fidene during a condominium meeting: three women dead and seriously injured

You may also like

Via Verde with ‘Giro d’Italia view’, here is...

The 18th round unexpectedly knocked out the Finns....

Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo assumes as the new...

F1 – Vasseur: “We will not hinder Mekies,...

4 people captured in flagrante delicto for damage...

THE LITTLE MERMAID – Mahmood lends his voice...

“In a country where there is no information...

Germán Bahamón, new manager of the Federation of...

Mt. Gox Unleashes $320 Million Liquidations, But Bitcoin...

They dismantle the illegal structure of cigarette trafficking

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy