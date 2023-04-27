Home » A compensation for the protection of nature
A compensation for the protection of nature

A compensation for the protection of nature


Emits light evenly in all directions: Moonlight lights made in Germany
Image: Moonlight AG

Nature loves it dark at night, man wants light in the garden. Finding a good compromise takes some planning.

VFrom the kitchen window, the view falls on black, as night falls, beds and trees hide in the dark. And that’s basically a good thing. The light that has been spreading in many gardens since the triumph of cheap LEDs is of no benefit to nature. Cold white light in particular not only attracts insects but also interferes with their ability to orient themselves. The biological balance can be shaken by the flood of light. If a large part of the artificial light is directed towards the sky, the garden owner contributes a small part to the light pollution in urban areas. Even if the night sky is not cloudy, a large part of the stars remains invisible.

Having no light at all in the garden is not a solution either. After all, you want to be able to move around your own property without having an accident. And then there are those evenings in the summer when you sit outside at the table with friends, it gets later and later, the night falls. You want to stage the garden with light just like the living room.

