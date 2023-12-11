4 thieves who robbed 3 workplaces in Bolu were caught – Current News

According to the information obtained, from 3 workplaces in the city center theft Bolu Provincial Police Department Public Order Branch upon the notice that Theft Bureau Chief teams started working.

AH, HA, HH and MF, whose identities were determined as a result of the studies, were caught as a result of the operation organized by the teams. stolen The individuals caught with the materials were detained. The suspects, whose procedures at the police station were completed, were sent to the courthouse. One of the suspects, MF, was arrested by the criminal judgeship of peace on duty, HA and HH were released on condition of judicial control, and AH was released from the prosecutor’s office.

