Home » 4 thieves who robbed 3 workplaces in Bolu were caught – Current News
News

4 thieves who robbed 3 workplaces in Bolu were caught – Current News

by admin
4 thieves who robbed 3 workplaces in Bolu were caught – Current News

According to the information obtained, from 3 workplaces in the city center theft Bolu Provincial Police Department Public Order Branch upon the notice that Theft Bureau Chief teams started working.

AH, HA, HH and MF, whose identities were determined as a result of the studies, were caught as a result of the operation organized by the teams. stolen The individuals caught with the materials were detained. The suspects, whose procedures at the police station were completed, were sent to the courthouse. One of the suspects, MF, was arrested by the criminal judgeship of peace on duty, HA and HH were released on condition of judicial control, and AH was released from the prosecutor’s office.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Ergun Özbudun passed away - Breaking news - Sözcü

You may also like

Investigation advances against chancellor, vice chancellor and director...

Netizens with red walls and white snow lamented...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert notice for...

Rider Grete Veske year in Holland

The fake Arab prince who deceived everyone and...

Jail for woman accused of kidnapping a two-month-old...

Xi Jinping and his wife bid farewell to...

Great participation in the expression of interest announced...

Biography, Essential Data and Curiosities you didn’t know...

The US condemned the irregular appointment of prosecutors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy