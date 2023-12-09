4 tips to stay hydrated daily

Staying hydrated is crucial, but becoming aware of the need for it is only the first step. It would be ideal if we could trust our sensation of thirst as an intuitive guide that tells us when our body needs water.

Unfortunately, research shows that dehydration consistently exceeds physiological thirst. That means we tend to be slightly dehydrated even long before we feel thirsty.

But then, what is dehydration? – This occurs when the body loses more fluid than it receives, causing it to be unable to perform daily functions.

Whether due to hot weather, intense physical activity, illness, or simply not drinking enough water, dehydration can have detrimental effects on your health, so it is important to identify its signs and symptoms to take appropriate and timely measures.

Why is it important to pay attention to hydration?

Drinking enough water is crucial for many important bodily functions. Fluids deliver nutrients to cells throughout the body, aid digestion, regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, and even protect the brain and spinal cord.

Dehydration can lead to a number of unwanted conditions, including fatigue, brain fog, and headaches.

However, there are also other symptoms to watch out for, such as dry mouth, decreased urine production, and dry skin. In more severe cases, dizziness and fainting may also occur.

The exact amount of water your body needs per day depends on several factors, including your body size, physical activity level, climate, or individual medical requirements.

However, as a general rule, women should drink about 9 cups of water a day and men should drink about 13 cups a day.

Hydration Tips to Improve Your Daily Routine

Dehydration is common in people of all ages[4]but it is possible to prevent it by establishing habits to keep the body functioning in optimal conditions.

This holiday season, Dr. Claudia Sánchez, Abbott Medical Manager in Colombia, shares 4 tips that will help you stay hydrated daily:

1. Set reminders

Even if you know you need to drink fluids frequently throughout the day to stay hydrated, it can be easy to forget, so set some friendly reminders.

Try setting reminders on your phone; having a thermos with hour markers with the goal of hourly intake, linking fluid consumption to a specific activity, such as going to the bathroom; or place water bottles in rooms and crowded spaces, this includes your travel suitcase.

2. Eat appropriately

Ideally, food should represent approximately 20% of your daily fluid intake. Most of that water can easily come from fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, cucumber and watermelon, products that contain more than 90% water.

You can consider increasing your intake of these foods progressively, for example, by adding a serving of fruit to your novenas snacks, or adding spinach and diced tomatoes to your Christmas Eve salad.

3. Know what electrolytes are all about

Electrolytes are minerals that help your body absorb and maintain the fluids you consume while supporting healthy muscle and nerve function, and are especially important on hot and/or active days. This is why you should keep them in mind during these festivities.

Drinks with electrolytes can help replenish lost minerals, this applies to children who burn a lot of energy on vacation activities to adults who go out for a run or spend a day at the beach.

4. Pay attention to the color of your urine

Thirst may not be a perfect indicator of hydration status, however, urine color is quite reliable.

So before flushing the toilet, it is recommended to take a look. If you are well hydrated, your urine should be light yellow. Conversely, dark yellow or amber urine can be a telltale sign of dehydration.

“It is important to mention that the guidelines for fluid intake are just that: approximate guidelines. But by developing sustainable daily hydration habits, you can help ensure your body gets the fluid it really needs to function at its best,” said Dr. Sánchez, an Abbott spokesperson.

