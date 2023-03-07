In a Security Council held with local and departmental authorities and public forces, it was decided to offer a reward of up to 40 million pesos for information that would clarify the kidnapping of Mrs. Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53, who was kidnapped last Sunday. , in the sector known as Golero, corregimiento of La Zapatosa, jurisdiction of Tamalameque, Cesar.

This woman is the wife of the owner of the farm ‘El Progreso’, Julio Muñoz, as far as ten armed individuals arrived, who at first identified themselves as members of the ELN, intimidated the workers and owners of the ranch with the intention of taking the owner away , but his relatives cried out and begged to leave him because he has health problems.

According to the authorities’ report, of the ten armed subjects, eight fled with the woman and two stayed on the farm and told the relatives not to contact the authorities who had communicated in two days to make their demands. Then they pointed out that they were not from the ELN but from the extinct FARC, versions that are being investigated by the authorities.

Colonel Luis Exberto León, commander of the Police in Cesar, reiterated that a Departmental Security Council was held to help local authorities in this kidnapping case.

“The decision to offer a reward makes it possible to strengthen the judicial process to clarify this plagiarism and capture those responsible. The goal is to return the female safe and sound to her home and for this we are working on an articulated job between the authorities, ”he said.

Luis Lascarro, mayor of the municipality of Tamalameque, added that according to the first hypotheses provided by the police investigators, it is possible that it is a common crime and not guerrilla groups, however, the authorities continue with the investigations.

The municipality of Tamalameque is located on some flat savannahs, therefore some armed groups can spend the night temporarily and not permanently, said the mayor.

“We ask the captors to return Mrs. Amanda Arroyo Arrieta safe and sound to her family. Whatever her claims and her demands are, ”said the mayor.

