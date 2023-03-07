Two matches were played in Pakistan Super League on Tuesday and a target of more than two hundred runs was given in both the matches.

In the first match, in response to Peshawar Zalmi’s 207 runs, the team of Lahore Qalandars could score only 172 runs. But how did Islamabad United respond to Multan Sultans’ 205 runs in the second match?

In the second match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Islabad United won the toss and decided to field first. Thanks to the brilliant batting of Tim David and Shaun Masood, Sultans posted 205 runs on the scoreboard.

Tim David scored 60 runs off 27 balls with five sixes in his first match of the PSL this season while Shaun Masood scored 75 runs off 50 balls.

In reply, Islamabad United had a slightly better start but their wickets kept falling at intervals.

Islamabad United once again had hopes from in-form batsman Azam Khan but they too failed today. Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan formed a good partnership but that too could not last long and at one point Islamabad United had lost seven wickets for a total score of 159.

But Faheem Ashraf was present at the crease and in the last overs Muhammad Wasim Jr. gave good support and was dismissed for 16 runs off just seven balls.

Thus it came down to the last over in which Islamabad United needed 18 runs to win and had eight wickets down.

At this point only Faheem Ashraf could have won the match for Islamabad United and he did.

Muhammad Ilyas started the last over with a wide ball. After that, Faheem Ashraf tried to play the shot but the ball touched the bat and crossed the boundary near the wicketkeeper. On this shot of his, the commentators started saying that ‘If Faheem has played this shot, he is a genius.’

He then played an incredible shot on the next ball that crossed the boundary line in the air. Watching the shot, the commentator said: ‘This is next-level batting.’

Faheem Ashraf hit two fours on the fourth and fifth balls of the over and won the match for his team.

After this victory, Faheem Ashraf said that ‘Our plan was that whatever happens, we have to take the match to the last over.’

Faheem Ashraf played an important role in the victory and played an unbeaten innings of 51 runs off 26 balls.

Thus, Islamabad United has reached the second position on the PSL points table with 12 points, while Lahore Qalandars are already at the top with 12 points, while Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have eight points each.