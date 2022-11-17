People’s Daily Online, Xining, November 17. This website learned from the Xining City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that on November 16, 2022,461 positive infections were found in Xining Cityhas been transferred to a designated medical institution, the announcement is as follows:

Status of positive infection

Positive infection No. 1-No. 4:It was found in the nucleic acid screening of the Seongdong District that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 5-No. 13:It was found in the nucleic acid screening in the central district of the city that they were all asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 14-17:It was found in the nucleic acid screening of Chengxi District that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 18, 19, and 20:In the nucleic acid screening of Chengbei District, it was found that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 21-27:Nucleic acid screening of key populations in the central district found that all were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 28-No. 33:All of them were confirmed cases (mild) in the centralized isolation and control.

Positive infection No. 34 – No. 461:It was found in the centralized isolation and control that they were all asymptomatic infections.

The close contacts of the above positive infected persons have simultaneously implemented control measures.

