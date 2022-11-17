Home News 461 positive infections were found in Xining City
News

461 positive infections were found in Xining City

by admin
461 positive infections were found in Xining City

People’s Daily Online, Xining, November 17. This website learned from the Xining City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that on November 16, 2022,461 positive infections were found in Xining Cityhas been transferred to a designated medical institution, the announcement is as follows:

Status of positive infection

Positive infection No. 1-No. 4:It was found in the nucleic acid screening of the Seongdong District that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 5-No. 13:It was found in the nucleic acid screening in the central district of the city that they were all asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 14-17:It was found in the nucleic acid screening of Chengxi District that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 18, 19, and 20:In the nucleic acid screening of Chengbei District, it was found that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infected persons No. 21-27:Nucleic acid screening of key populations in the central district found that all were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 28-No. 33:All of them were confirmed cases (mild) in the centralized isolation and control.

Positive infection No. 34 – No. 461:It was found in the centralized isolation and control that they were all asymptomatic infections.

The close contacts of the above positive infected persons have simultaneously implemented control measures.

(Editors in charge: Kuang Yu, Zhang Liping)

Share for more people to see

See also  Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine: Innovate the service model of traditional Chinese medicine to build an Internet hospital of traditional Chinese medicine

You may also like

Home bonus and 110%, transfer of credits in...

The suspect was shot dead at the scene...

Ivrea, each one is a book, the story...

D’Alema and Berlinguer in Moscow and the three...

Ļϵͳѧϰ᳹Ķʮ Э̬ܽ4־Гɹ-4-й

Accident on the Feltrina, one dead in Quero

Promoting the joint construction of a China-Thailand community...

Adriatici case, the magistrate’s turnaround: he abstains in...

Beijing Chaoyang continues to dynamically optimize nucleic acid...

Glow in the Night: A meteor lit up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy